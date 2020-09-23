Robert D. Joly, 81, of Athol, MA passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020. He was born in Athol on January 8, 1939, the son of William and Dianna (Savoie) Joly, where he was one of 14 children that were raised in Athol and Farley by his parents. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Paula A. (Whitcomb) Joly, his parents, seven brothers; William Joly Jr., Joseph Joly, Arthur Joly, Francis Joly, Charles Joly, Omer Joly, Henry Joly; five sisters; Irene Testagrossa, Dora Forsyth, Helen Woffenden, Cecilia Willis, Vicky Janik. Mr. Joly was a 1956 graduate of Assumption Preparatory School, Worcester, MA and received a B.A. from Assumption College, Worcester, in 1960. In 1965 he received a M.Ed. degree from Worcester State College and in 1968 a M.A. in Psychology and Guidance from Assumption College. Upon graduation in 1960, Mr. Joly taught in the Worcester Public School System and then 3 years at the North Haven, Maine High School as a teaching principal. He then joined the Mahar Regional School, Orange, MA faculty for 34 years. He was for the final 31 yeas a member of the Student Services Department as a Guidance Counselor. Mr. Joly was a member of the Knights of Columbus and of the Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks. Mr. Joly leaves behind one sister, Rita Raymond of Arizona. There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020, 10:00, at Our Lady Immaculate Church, 192 School Street, Athol. Burial will follow at Our Lady Czestochowa Cemetery, Turners Falls, MA. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be made in Mr. Joly's name to Our Lady Immaculate Parish, 192 School Street, Athol, MA 01331. To leave an online condolence please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com
Higgins O'Connor Funeral Home, 146 Main Street, Athol is assisting with arrangements.