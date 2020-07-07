Robert Francis Leonard, 89, of Athol, died Monday, July 6, in his home surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born May 23, 1931, in Athol, son of the late Clayton and the late Irene (Vaillancourt) Leonard and lived in Athol all his life. He graduated from Athol High School in 1949 and served in the US Air Force from 1951-1954. He worked as a meat cutter at Stan's Supermarket in Athol and was also a real estate broker for Godin Real Estate for more than 40 years. Bob and his wife also owned and operated Bob & Lucy's Community Store in Athol from 1973-1995. Bob's Catholic faith was very important to him. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus from 1949 to present and was honored for 70 years of service. He loved sports and was a pitcher for the Royal Cafe softball team for many years. He bowled in many leagues at the French King Bowling Center in Erving and the Gardner Ten Pins. He was a member of the Petersham Golf Club. He was a fan of New England sports teams especially his favorite, the Boston Red Sox. He enjoyed playing cribbage with good friends Bruce Farley and Annette Neuvonen. He always welcomed the opportunity to tell a story about growing up in Athol and share some laughs. He leaves his wife of 60 years, Lucy (Torchia) Leonard, who he loved dearly, two daughters, Lisa Richardson and Robyn Leonard; two grandsons, Jack and Clay Richardson; and one brother, Clifford Leonard of CA. The funeral Mass will be held Thursday, July 9, at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady Immaculate Church, 192 School St., Athol. Burial will follow at Silver Lake Cemetery. Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Road, Orange is directing arrangements. To send an online condolence please lease visit www.mackfamilyfh.com
