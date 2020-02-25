|
|
Robert Francis "Bob" Burke Sr.,77 from Orange, MA Passed Monday, February 24,2020 with his family by his side.
Robert "Bob" who was known by many, was born May 5, 1942 to Francis and Bernice Hanlon Burke. Bob was one of five children. He graduated from Medway High School in 1960, where he excelled in football.
He married his wife Ellen (Gavin) Burke in 1971 and they have enjoyed 48 years of marriage.
Bob worked as a respiratory therapist for 30 years, including Milford Hospital, Heywood Hospital and some home care, all while raising an active family. It's his family that brought him the most joy. He loved watching his children and grandchildren grow. No matter what the sport you could guarantee you would see Bob on the side line or in bleachers, always cheering on his favorite player.
A friend of Bill W. is where he did his most work, supporting hundreds with addictions. He had a way for helping others with an ear to listen or advice to give. No matter who or when, Bob was there for you, giving his whole heart.
Bob is predeceased by his mother and father, and his brother Thomas Burke of Key West FL.
He was survived by his devoted wife of almost 50 years, Ellen Burke; His loving children Becky Guy of Kittery ME, Seann Burke and his wife Kara of Oxford, Robert Burke Jr and his wife Heidi of Athol, Daniel Burke and his wife Rachel of Templeton and Jennifer Sullivan and her husband Michael. His grandchildren, Brittney, Johnny, Cassie, Cooper, Desirae, Branden, Colby, Delaney, Brenna, Ava, Leah, Emma & Gavin; and his siblings Joseph Burke and his wife Joan, and his sisters Mary Fahey her husband Michael and Susan Groehl husband Robert; as well as several nephews and nieces.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.
There are no formal services.
A reception will be held at the Tully City Council Club, Inc., 365 Tully Road, Orange, at 3:30 p.m. following calling hours.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in the Athol Daily News on Feb. 27, 2020