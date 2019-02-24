Robert J. Riley, 88, of State Road, died at home on Friday evening, February 22, 2019 with family at his side.



Born in Holyoke on August 4, 1930, he grew up in Cambridge.



Robert enlisted in the United States Army on February 11, 1948 and served with the Military Police in Alaska during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged on March 4, 1952.



On November 10, 1960, he married Tanya G. (Surabian) and moved to Orange in 1967 where they lived for many years. They enjoyed over 57 years of marriage until her death on March 10, 2018.



Robert worked for the Orange Highway Department for many years, later going to work for the Town of Athol Cemetery Department several years and then went to work at the G. S. Bent Company as an assembler before retiring.



A carpenter and handyman, Robert was always working on things. An avid fisherman, he enjoyed playing softball, camping and the outdoors in general.



Survivors include his children, Evelyn Legrand and husband, Kris, James Riley and wife, Doreen, Jeanne Riley Shelton and her husband, Michael and Robert Riley II; grandchildren, Kristie Turner, Michael Turner, William Harris, Daniel Riley, Jenna Riley, and Nathan Riley; great grandchildren, Amiyah Mason, Madilynn Riley, Connor Cook, Hunter Turner and Hayden Harris; and a sister, Lorraine Madore.



Robert was predeceased by his mother, Margaret Darrow, his wife, Tanya Riley, two great granddaughters, Callie J. Riley and Victoria J. Riley, and siblings, Phyllis Wagner, James Darrow, Thomas Darrow, Margaret Darrow, and Donald Riley.



A calling hour will be held Wednesday evening from 6-7 p.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.



A service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening, February 27th in the funeral home.



Interment will be private at Calvary Cemetery, Winchendon



Donations are suggested to GVNA Healthcare, Inc., memo- in memory of Robert Riley, 34 Pearly Lane, Gardner, MA 01440.



Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is directing the arrangements.



Published in the Athol Daily News on Feb. 25, 2019