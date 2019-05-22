Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mack Family Funeral Homes
110 New Athol Rd
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 575-0575
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Chagnon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Chagnon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert L. Chagnon Obituary
Robert L. Chagnon, 61, of Athol, MA died unexpectedly on Sunday, May 19. Robert was born September 13, 1957, in Montague, son of the late Adrian and Helen (Momaney) Chagnon. He was a 1975 graduate of Turners Falls High School and attended Greenfield Community College. Robert dedicated his career to the grocery business beginning at Finest Grocery in Greenfield, MA where he worked for 15 years. He then worked for Hannaford Bros. for almost 30 years, most recently as the overnight grocery crew manager in Keene, NH. In his free time he enjoyed fishing, wood working, being outdoors and spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed activities with his grandchildren including reading and playing backyard baseball. He also took great pride in his home and yard. He was selfless in his dedication to family for which they are forever grateful. He leaves his wife, Karen J. (Ward) Chagnon, with whom he would've celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary this June; two daughters, Kelly Ann Collins and husband, Rob of Hancock, NH, and Kari Lynn Chagnon of Chicago, IL; two grandchildren, Lucas and Lauren Collins; one brother, Richard Chagnon and wife, Gloria of Chicopee; two sisters, Mary Gaffagin and husband, Tom of Turners Falls, and Ann Wilson of VA; several nieces and nephews. The funeral will be held Saturday, May 25, at 10:30 A.M. at Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Road, Orange. There are no calling hours. A reception will be held following the service at Miller's River and Woods Bend, 739 Daniel Shay's Hwy in the ClubHouse. To leave an online condolence please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com Mack Family Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mack Family Funeral Homes
Download Now