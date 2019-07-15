Robert L. Shufelt Sr., 73, of Battle Street, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Heywood Hospital in Gardner, surrounded by his loving family.



Born in Barton, Vermont on August 11, 1945, he was a son of the late Leonard W. and Bertha E. (Baldwin) Shufelt and grew up and attended schools in Barton.



Robert moved to Orange where he met Ruth (Fournier) and married her in 1974. They have enjoyed their 45 years of marriage.



Robert worked many jobs from working at Orange Shoe Shop, owning Shufelt Autobody, Wal-Mart and being a cook and dietician at the former Fleetwood Nursing Home in Athol. He had also owned a restaurant, the Red Lantern Cafe.



Robert had many hobbies including going to auctions, repairing clocks, and best of all he enjoyed his 1957 Ford retractable Skyliner convertible which he won many trophies at various car shows. He had also enjoyed hunting and woodworking.



Robert was a devoted family man and loved spending time with all of his family and friends who will sadly miss him.



Robert is survived by his beloved wife, Ruth Shufelt of Orange; children, Eric Shufelt and his wife, Jill, of Orange, Amy Shufelt of Orange, Angela Lake of Athol, Bobby Shufelt and his fiancee, Emily, of Royalston, Timmy Shufelt and his wife, Jamieson, of Athol, Troy Duguay and his wife, Tammy, of Orange, and Lisa Pirro and her husband, Shawn, of Orange; long time friend, Shelly Sylvester of Orange; 14 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; many nephews and nieces; brothers, Jimmy Shufelt of Vermont, Brian Shufelt of Orange, Terrance Shufelt of Colorado and Kevin Shufelt of Athol; a sister, Bonnie Rumrill of North Orange.



Besides his parents, Robert was predeceased by brothers, William Shufelt and Jeffrey Shufelt, a sister, Sue Autio, and a step son Jerry Duguay Jr.



There are no calling hours.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date and time to be announced.



Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is directing the arrangements.



You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com Published in the Athol Daily News on July 16, 2019