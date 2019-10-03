Home

Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Robert Leslie Goodwin Sr.

Robert Leslie Goodwin Sr. Obituary
Mr. Robert Leslie Goodwin, Sr., 84, of Mt. Airy passed away Thursday, October 03, 2019 at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. He was born in Gardner, MA on October 18, 1934 to the late Leslie and Pearl Adams Goodwin. Mr. Goodwin retired from L.S. Starrett as sales manager. He is survived by his wife, Martha Jane Nordstedt Goodwin; a daughter and son-in-law, Mary Richardson and husband John; sons and daughters-in-law, Robert Leslie Goodwin, Jr. and wife Yvette; Philip H.N. Goodwin and wife Mitzi; grandchildren, Derek Goodwin, Henry Richardson, and Emily Richardson; a sister, Marilyn Cummings. In addition to his parents, Mr. Goodwin was preceded in death by two sisters, and one brother. A memorial graveside service will be held Monday, October 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Skyline Memory Gardens. There will not be any formal visitation at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Rd., Dobson, NC 27017. Moody Funeral Home in Mt. Airy is serving the Goodwin family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Oct. 4, 2019
