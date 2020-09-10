Robert M. "Rob" Larson, 33, of Hastings Heights Road, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in Woburn where he was working after being stricken ill.
Born in Boston on February 9, 1987, he was a beautiful baby son of Thomas and Kathleen (Sarno) Larson and grew up in Warwick where he attended Warwick Community School and graduated from Pioneer Regional School in Northfield with the class of 2005. While in school, he excelled in athletics.
After graduating, Robert worked for several companies including Taylor Rental in Greenfield, Three Men and a Truck Moving and an event planning company in Woburn.
Rob loved fishing and hunting and was a huge sportsman. He enjoyed animals as well.
A caring uncle, he adored his nephew James.
Rob is survived by his parents, Kathy and Thomas Larson of Warwick; his brothers, James Larson of Greenfield and Joey Larson and his fiancée, Alyssa Hill, of New Salem; his grandfather, Robert Larson of Reading; a nephew, James Larson-Clark of Stratford, New Hampshire; and several close friends.
Rob was predeceased by his grandparents, Ralph and Barbara Sarno.
FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE REQUIRED FOR:
Calling hours will be Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.
Funeral services and interment in Warwick Center Cemetery will be private.
Donations in Rob's memory are requested to either the Warwick Firemen's Association, c/o Warwick Fire Department, Orange Road, Warwick, MA 01378 or to the Town of Athol, for the North Quabbin Animal Shelter, memo- in memory of Robert Larson, c/o Athol Police Department, 290 Exchange Street, Athol, MA 01331.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM