Robert Marcotte, 82 of Orange, formerly of Athol, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Quabbin Valley Healthcare. Bob was born on July 30, 1937in Barton, VT to the late Clarence Marcotte and the late Jeannette (Breault) Marcotte. He resided in Barton, VT until his mid-teens when he moved to Athol with his grandmother.
He worked at Bachelder Automotive in Athol for 43 years, where many considered him to be an ICON there. He enjoyed fishing, scratch tickets, going to Foxwoods, bingo and gardening.
He leaves his wife of 63 years: Julianne (Landry) Marcotte of Orange; two daughters: Susan Blake and her husband Dennis, Nancy Marcotte; two sons: Robert Marcotte Jr. and his wife Kathy, Mark Marcotte and his companion Rhonda Auger; Grandchildren: Nicole Blake, Jessica Archambault and husband Jason, Kimberly Pecor, Merissa Ward, Deanna Marcotte; Great grandchildren: Andrew Blake, Nick Blake, Jordan Blake, Austin Stewart, Taylor Dahlstrom, Irissa Mitchell, Nathan Mitchell, Audrey Blake, Colby Archambault, Chloe Archambault, Hailey Graham, Joey Ward, Natalie Ward; two sisters: Claire Bishop, Yvette Wheeler; several nieces and nephews. Robert was predeceased by his grandson: John Blake and his brother Paul Marcotte.
Graveside services in Pine Grove Cemetery, Templeton will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Robert's memory may be made to the Orange Food Pantry, 118 E. Main St., Orange, MA 01364.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Robert's memory may be made to the Orange Food Pantry, 118 E. Main St., Orange, MA 01364.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Apr. 29, 2020