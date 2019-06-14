Robert S. Till, 89, formerly of 37 Tucker Street, died Wednesday evening, June 12, 2019 in Quabbin Valley Healthcare, Athol.



He was born in Winchendon on December 9, 1929, son of the late Axel Sigfrid and Sanni (Farmi) Till and was a 1947 graduate of Murdock High School.



Bob had worked at General Electric for 24 years until his retirement in 1992. Active in the Winchendon town activities, Bob was a member of Artisan Lodge of Masons, the United Parish of Winchendon, Winchendon Senior Center and Silver Sneakers. Bob was also an avid golfer. Bob loved to collect musical stuffed animals and enjoyed having his picture taken and published in local newspapers. He was well loved by his many friends and family members



Bob was preceded in death by his longtime companion of over 30 years, Viola Belletete, a brother Leonard Till and three sisters Sally Bateman, Alli McGee and Elsie Betourney. He leaves a sister, Hulda Fitzgerald of Rindge, NH; stepchildren, Michael and Donna Boutell of Athol, Francis and Elizabeth Boutell of Winchendon and Jamie Boutell of Athol, as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 11 A.M. in Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central Street, Winchendon. The Rev. F. Calvin Miller will officiate.



A calling hour will precede the funeral Tuesday from 10 to 11 A.M.



Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to the Winchendon Council on Aging, 52 Murdock Avenue, Winchendon, MA 01475.



Published in the Athol Daily News on June 14, 2019