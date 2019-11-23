|
|
Robert "Bob" White, 71, of Royalston, MA passed away at his home on November 10, 2019. Born on Nov. 19, 1947, Bob is predeceased by his parents Robert M. White and Margaret (Bonney) White, formerly of Keene, NH and South Natick, MA. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Faye (Burgess) White and their 13 adult children, Daniel, Stephen, James, Josiah, Judith, Susan, John, David, Elizabeth, Ruth, Mary, Charles and Lucy, and 13 grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Carol L. White of Keene, NH and his brother, David W. White of Bolton, MA.
Bob served honorably in the U.S. Navy for four years during the Vietnam era and was stationed at bases in Japan and Alaska. After the Navy, he attended the University of Massachusetts, graduating in 1974 with a bachelor's degree in Soil Science. He worked most of his career as a U.S. postal carrier in Winchendon, MA.
Bob loved running and ran in the Boston Marathon as well as numerous road races throughout New England. He also loved hiking and the outdoors. Each summer he planted a large organic garden in his yard. Family and belief in God were his top priorities. After retirement from the postal service in 2009, Bob served God on three mission trips to Columbia, Japan and Papua New Giunea. He attended the Athol-Orange Baptist Church with his family for many years and lived to have his children and grandchildren around him.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Monday December 16th at 11:00 a.m. at the Athol-Orange Baptist Church, 131 Ridge Ave., Athol, MA 01331. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory of Robert D. White to the Athol-Orange Baptist Church or to Dana Farber Cancer Institute to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Nov. 23, 2019