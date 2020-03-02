Home

Mack Family Funeral Homes
146 Main St
Athol, MA 01331
(978) 249-4139
Robert William Fellows

Robert William Fellows Obituary
Robert William Fellows, 59 of South Denis and formerly of Athol, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Cape Cod Hospital in Barnstable.

Robert was born in Athol on July 5, 1960, son of Donald W. Fellows and Ruth A. (Choquette) Fellows. He grew up in Athol and graduated from Athol High School with the class of 1978. He attended Fitchburg State College where he earned his Master's in Education, and went on to earn his Education Doctoral Degree. He was the Executive Vice President at Mt. Castor Industries in Orleans, MA, later buying the company and renaming it Surfside Software. He was a member of the Big Brothers of Cape Cod and the Islands where he was the president for 2 years. He was a member of the Rotary Club, a member of 2 Masonic Orders, and was the Brand Scribe of the MA Royal Arch for 1 year. He was a Philanthropist, Humanitarian and an animal lover, especially cats.

He leaves his father: Donald W. Fellows of Athol, an aunt: Gladys Sinclair of Florida; several cousins. He was predeceased by his mother Ruth A. (Choquette) Fellows and by a sister Donna Lynn Fellows who died at birth.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Higgins O'Connor Chapel, 146 Main St., Athol, MA.

Calling hours will be held Saturday from 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. in the Funeral Home.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Robert's name may be made to a .

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com

Mack Family Funeral Homes - Higgins O'Connor Chapel, 146 Main St., Athol is assisting with arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Mar. 3, 2020
