Rodney (Stumpy) Cleveland, 80, of Homosassa FL passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 after a 4 year struggle with heart issues.



He was born in Gardner, MA on June 24, 1940 to Merritt and Rita Cleveland. He resided in Royalston most of his life until he retired and moved to FL. Rodney worked as a truck driver. Then worked many years for the Royalston Highway Department. His real enjoyment was his stump grinding business R&A Stump Grinding. He also enjoyed wood working, metal fabrication, fishing, also competition shooting and his computer. He was a life member of the NRA and the Franco American club.



He is survived by his wife Anita of Homosassa. His children Robyn Cleveland and Willie Cleveland both of Athol. Grandchildren Erik LaMar of Orange and Jessica Cleveland of Winchester NH. 4 great-grandchildren Alarna and Jesse LaMar of Athol, Lillian Rose and Tomy III Pace of Winchendon, MA. A sister, Carol Bender, of Winchendon, MA (unfortunately she passed 4 days later on November 26, 2020.).



He was predeceased by both his parents.



There will be no services at this time.



