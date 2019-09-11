|
|
Roger E. Labier, 83, of Orange died on Monday, September 9, 2019 at home surrounded by loving family.
He leaves his companion, Mary Champney of Orange; two sons, Roger Labier of Marshfield and Troy Labier of Winchendon; two daughters, Tami Bowles of Dracut and Terri Dahl and her husband Steve of Orange; his brother, Ronald Labier and his wife Barbara of KY; two sisters, Jeanne Mendala and her husband Francis of North Brookfield and Lorraine Chisholm of West Brookfield; nine grandchildren, Michael, Samantha, Brendon, Justin, Stephen, Hailey, Eric Thomas and Lindsay; two great-grandchildren, Augustus and Olive, the mother of his children, Sherry Timmons, his loyal dog Baby, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother Raymond Labier. He was born in Thorndike, son of the late Edmund A. and Albertine A. (Flamand) Labier. He grew up and lived in West Brookfield and later lived in Athol before moving to Orange in 1979.
Roger was a lifelong brick mason where he worked on residential and industrial construction projects as a longtime member of the local union. He was a true craftsman in constructing fireplaces and chimneys.
He loved hunting and fishing, country music, gardening and square dancing and was a member of the Orange Jump Town Twirlers. He was a kind man and found a friend in everyone.
Mr. Labier was a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
A Funeral Mass for Roger will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the Sacred Heart Church in West Brookfield. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 4 to 6 PM in the Varnum Funeral Home, Inc., 43 East Main St., in West Brookfield. Burial with Military Honors will be held in the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery following mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a .
An online guest book is available at varnumfuneralhome.com
Published in the Athol Daily News on Sept. 12, 2019