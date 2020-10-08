Roland J. "Papa' Gamache Jr., age 68 of Athol, passed away suddenly but peacefully in his sleep on Friday, October 2, 2020.
He was born on October 18, 1951 to Roland Gamache Sr. and Priscilla (Ware) Gamache in Orange, MA. Roland graduated from Ralph C. Mahar Regional School in 1970 where he played football as a lineman for the Mahar Senators.
After graduation he began working for Plotkin's Furniture. One day he delivered a bunk bed to a Ms. Barbara Collins and it was love at first sight. They were together ever since and he became the proud stepparent of Davida and Kris Collins. Roland also worked for Rodney Hunt as a foundry supervisor where he spent 45 dedicated years until the company closed its doors. In recent years he worked for Hannaford's.
Roland was known as a hard worker that always had a project to work on. Roland and Barbara had a dream to build their own home together to enjoy and share with their children and grandchildren. They worked tirelessly since 1979 to build and landscape their beautiful home and property. They both enjoyed the great outdoors over the years. They loved to hike the Quabbin, enjoyed the beaches of Hampton and the Bahamas but the mountains in Conway were their favorite place to be. In his free time Roland was a skier, a race car enthusiast and an avid golfer. Every time Roland left the house he would say 'I love you' to his wife and she would return 'I love you too, be safe'. So, here is one last 'I love you too' from all of us....
Roland is survived by his wife Barbara and her two children Davida Collins of Athol and Kris Collins of Athol, his brother Raymond Gamache of Arizona, his brother Paul Gamache of Athol, his sister Karen Gamache - Roleau of Athol, his brother Robert and wife Patricia Gamache of Barre, 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roland Gamache Sr., his mother Priscilla (Ware) Gamache and his brother Lawrence Gamache of Orange.
There will be a celebration of life with family and friends in the spring, date TBD.
People wishing to honor Roland's life can make donations to the Athol Town of Athol. memo- North Quabbin Animal Shelter, c/o Athol Police Dept., 280 Exchange St., Athol, MA 01331
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM