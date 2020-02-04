|
Ronald Henry Trinque, 78, of Bridgewater, MA and Nokomis, FL completed his life's journey and passed away on January 25, 2020 in Nokomis Florida. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Cynthia Elayne; his daughter Jennifer and her husband Robert Corriveau of Holly Springs, NC and his daughter Julie and her husband John Paul Vidolin of Osprey, FL. He was Pappy to Thayer and Cameryn Corriveau of Holly Spring, NC and Grandpa to Haley, Jack, and Olivia Vidolin of Osprey, FL. He leaves behind a brother Richard and his wife Denise Trinque of Holliston, MA and a brother Robert and his wife Cathy Trinque of Greenfield, MA along with many nieces and nephews, friends, neighbors, and coworkers.
Ron was born Athol, MA to Bernard and Stella Trinque. He married Cynthia Elayne Stewart on September 5, 1964. He graduated from Bowling Green State University, OH and went to serve his country in the Air Force. He also attained a master's degree in Heath and Physical Education and worked for the Easton Public School System for thirty years as a physical education teacher and Department Head. He retired in 2002.
He will be remembered for his outgoing personality and his booming voice. He was the "partridge" for 25 Christmas Eve's during the annual singing of "The Twelve Days of Christmas". He enjoyed planting in his garden and was always trying to grow the perfect tomato. He worked tirelessly to find just the right birdhouse to keep out the squirrels. He had a great passion for baseball and for his Boston sports teams. He enjoyed walking on the beach and collecting shark's teeth while in Florida and loved to ride the waves and body surf at Humarock Beach. He rarely missed a day to "play his numbers" and treat the neighborhood dogs with a biscuit. Ron was a selfless and hardworking man who cared deeply for his family. He was so proud of his grandchildren and enjoyed telling others about them. Ron will be missed by all of those who knew him.
A celebration of life will be held on February 8, 2020 at Farley funeral Home in Venice, FL from 3-5PM. An additional celebration of life will be held in Massachusetts on a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at donate3.cancer.org or to the .
Published in the Athol Daily News on Feb. 4, 2020