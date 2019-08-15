|
Rose L. (Bariloni) Waid, 92, of 12 Front Place, died peacefully Tuesday evening, August 13, 2019 in Alliance Health at Baldwinville.
She was born in Athol on February 1, 1927, daughter of the late Antonio and Adoralte (Masselli) Bariloni. Rose grew up in Athol and lived in Fitchburg from 1952 to 1971, when she moved to Winchendon.
Rose had worked a variety of jobs through the years. She began working at Athol Comb Shop in Athol, then worked for Wachusett Potato Chip in Fitchburg and then worked at N&R Trophy in Winchendon. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and toll painting. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She had been a member of St. Bernard's Church in Fitchburg and attended Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Winchendon.
Her husband of 70 years, Lee W. Waid, died in 2016. She leaves two sons, Sidney M. Waid of Columbus, Ohio and David L Waid of Winchendon; five grandchildren, Derek Waid, Caitlin Waid, Thomas Waid, Devin Waid and Emily Ettl; two great grandchildren, Ryder and Miles Roesch and a sister, Camaline Keach of Athol, as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Rose was preceded in death by three brothers and four sisters.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11 A.M. in Silver Lake Cemetery, Silver Lake Street, Athol.
Memorial donations may be made to Residents Activities Fund at Alliance Health at Baldwinville, 51 Hospital Road, Baldwinville, MA 01436.
Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central Street, Winchendon is directing arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Aug. 16, 2019