Rose-Marie Jillson, 56, of East Main St, died early Friday morning, October 25, 2019 at Athol Memorial Hospital in Athol.
Born in Athol on May 8, 1963, she was a daughter of Donald Howard Jillson and Sandra Ann Jillson (Emery) and lived in Athol almost all her life.
Rose-Marie worked in the tobacco fields during high school during the summer. After high school, she was a waitress for 5yrs, after which she became a stay at home mother for her children and a babysitter for others, before becoming an employee for close to 19 years at the Orange Walmart.
Survivors include her mother, Sandra of Athol; 4 Siblings, Marian Jillson and Frank Jillson both of Athol, Donald Jillson and Howard Jillson both of Orange; Four children, Daniel Bowers of Athol, Bryan Bowers, Cody Colon and Briar-Rose Colon all of Orange; and 3 wonderful granddaughters, Miranda, Aleah, and Alice, whom she loved beyond words and became her best friends.
She was predeceased by her father, Donald H. Jillson, a sister, Alice Hunter (Jillson), and several others.
She was such a caring and loving woman. Always putting everyone else before herself, offering everything she had to help others and never asking for anything in return. Whether you were family, friend, or just an associate, she treated everyone with love and respect.
Rose-Marie, you were the rock in our lives, and the light that guided us. We all Love You, and we are all going to miss you. Rest In The sweetest of Peace And fly through the Heavens above.
There are no calling hours.
There will be a Celebration of Life gathering set at a later date.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Oct. 30, 2019