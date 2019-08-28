|
Rosemary (Fairman) Peirce, 90, of East River Street, died on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Quabbin Valley Healthcare in Athol.
Born in Orange on October 26, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Earl and Martha (Wilbur) Fairman and spent all of her life in Orange. She graduated from Orange High School in 1947.
In July of 1949, Rosemary married Herbert Peirce and they enjoyed 48 years of marriage until his death on November 25, 1997.
Rosemary was the manager of the Athol Meals on Wheels before her retirement. She had also previously worked as a telephone operator, assembler in the needle room of the former Torrington Company in Orange, a cook in the elementary schools, as well as a cook at the former Eastern Star Home and various nursing homes.
Rosemary was a wonderful cook and loved going to the ocean, especially with her grandchildren. Rosemary was also an avid Scrabble player. In her younger years, she went camping and hiking and enjoyed the outdoors.
Survivors include her loving children, Peggy Peirce, Debra Soucie and her husband, Douglas, Herbie Peirce and his wife, Cilla, Jean Sinclair, Sally Coffin and her husband, Dean, and Kenny Peirce, all of Orange; ten grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; one great, great grandchild on the way; a brother, Richard Fairman of Orange; and many nephews and nieces.
Besides her parents, Rosemary is predeceased by her siblings, Waldo Fairman, Earl "Bill" Fairman, James Fairman, Marjorie Starkey, Ann Stockwell, and Jean Fairman.
There are no calling hours.
A graveside service will be held on September 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. in South Cemetery, 585 South Main Street, Orange, with Rev. Judy Jones of the Orange United Methodist Church officiating.
Following the graveside service, a celebration of life will be held at the Orange American Legion, 40 Daniel Shays Highway, Orange, beginning at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Friends of the Orange Council on Aging, 135 East Main Street, Orange, MA 01364.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is directing the arrangements.
You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Athol Daily News on Aug. 29, 2019