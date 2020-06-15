Rowena Alma (O'Mara) Thomson
Rowena Alma (O'Mara) Thomson, 90, of Athol, died Tuesday, June 9 at Quabbin Valley Healthcare after an illness.

Rowena was born May 19, 1930, in Orange, daughter of the late Roland W. the late Alma L. (French) O'Mara. She loved her family above all. She also enjoyed visiting Maine, especially Ogunquit and Wells, shopping, flower gardening, especially Iris, dining out, and spending time at Pine Beach at Lake Rohunta with her children when they were younger. She always cherished the special times spent with her granddaughters going to the theater and other special events.

Her husband of 67 years, Allison Sinclair Thomson, died April 23, 2019. She was also predeceased by her brother, Roland O'Mara.

She leaves her three children, Sandy Thomson of Orange, Scott Thomson and his wife Jennifer of Hoboken, NJ and Gary Thomson and his life partner, Carolyn of Los Angeles; two granddaughters, Kari Owen and husband, Bill and Brandi Ahearn; one sister, Frances Phillips of NY; and her dear friend Marie.

Special thanks to Sharon, Patches and Natasha.

Funeral services are private with the assistance of Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange.

Published in Athol Daily News on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mack Family Funeral Homes
110 New Athol Rd
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 575-0575
