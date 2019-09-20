|
ATHOL - Russell E. Kennedy, 89 of Athol, died Sunday, September 15, 2019 in the Quabbin Valley Healthcare, Athol, MA.
He was born in Athol, MA, on February 20, 1930, the son of the late Milton and the late Emma (Nylander) Kennedy.
He has lived in Athol all of his life, graduating from Athol High School in 1948 and served as class president in 1947. He was also president of student counsel in 1948, serving on many class reunion committees after graduation as chairman. He played baseball and basketball for Athol High School for four years. After graduation he played baseball, basketball and volleyball for many years in Athol Industrial Leagues. He was also manager of the Legion Little League Team for many years and belonged to the Mt. Grace Chapter of AARP and the Athol Hospital Auxiliary.
He worked for Athol Manufacturing Company for 12 years, Troy, New Hampshire Mill for seven years, Tyler Mill Works for 4 years and L.S. Starrett Company for 20 years retiring in 1992.
He was a member of the First Congregational Parish Unitarian of Petersham and was a former member of the First Church Unitarian in Athol for 46 years where he held numerous positions in the churches he attended. He was a member of the Athol Historical Society where he served as vice president for many years and chairman of the restoration committee for the Society from 2003-2005.
His wife, Helen A. (Kennedy) Kennedy, died May 17, 2016. He was also predeceased by his brother, Richard Kennedy and his sister, Dorothy Wallace.
He leaves two daughters, Cynthia J. Gates of Athol and Joanne Baczewski and her husband, Michael of Rochester, NH; one son, Robert Kennedy of Orange; one sister, Barbara Woodcock and her husband, Courtney of Greenfield; five grandchildren, Emily Bulger, Brenda Langille, Thomas Gates, Matthew Baczewski, and Suzanne Baczewski; seven great grandchildren, Kylie Bulger, Dylan Bulger, Bradley Gates, Audrey Gates, Wyatt Langille, Tessa Baczewski, and Cara Baczewski; many nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, September 26, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM with the funeral starting at 1:00, in the Higgin's O'Connor Funeral Home, 146 Main St., Athol. Burial will follow in Silver Lake Cemetery.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Sept. 21, 2019