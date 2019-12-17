|
|
Ruth M. (LaPorte) Saven, 94 of Athol, died Sunday, December 15, 2019 in the Baldwinville Nursing Home, Baldwinville, MA. She was born in Otter River on October 1, 1925, the daughter of the late Edward and the late Catherine (Whalen) LaPorte. She grew up in Otter River, and graduated from Templeton High School with the Class of 1943. She moved to Athol in 1955, and worked at Athol-Clinton Co-Operative Bank for 34 years. She helped her late husband, Carl Saven with his business, Carl's Shell Station from 1954 to 1977. She was a member of Our Lady Immaculate Church, Athol YMCA and the Athol Hospital Auxiliary. After retirement, Ruth participated in "Road to Recovery", driving cancer patients to their treatments, for several years. She leaves one daughter: Susan M. Saven of Maynard; two sons: Wayne E. Saven and his wife Maria of Athol, Thomas C. Saven and his wife Dixie of AZ; one sister: Maryann Nurmi of Otter River;; four grandchildren: Christopher & Nicholas Saven, Merdith & Adrienne; seven great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her Husband, Carl N. Saven, who died 1988; brother, Edward LaPorte in 2014; and her good friend of many years, Vic Litchfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the St. Francis Of Assisi Church, 101 Main St. Burial will follow in Silver Lake Cemetery. No calling hours are scheduled. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ruth's memory may be made to Our Lady Immaculate Church Building Fund, 192 School St., Athol, Ma 01331, Athol YMCA, 545 Main St., Athol, MA 01331 or the Baldwinville Nursing Home Activities Fund, 51 Hospital Dr., Baldwinville, MA 01436. For more information or to sign our online guest book please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com. Mack Family Funeral Homes - Fiske-Murphy & Mack Chapel, 110 New Athol Road, Orange is directing arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Dec. 18, 2019