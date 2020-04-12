|
|
Ryan S Daigle 35 of Cooke Place Athol, died unexpectedly at Athol Memorial Hospital on Thursday April 9, 2020.
Born in Fitchburg, MA on March 6, 1985 he was the son of Debbie (Daigle) Robbins and Jonathan Robbins of Athol. Biological father David Gray and partner Debbie Tower of Westfield.
Ryan grew up in Athol and attended Athol Schools as well as Montachusett Regional Technical School in Fitchburg.
Ryan was an avid Fisherman and hunter and enjoyed the outdoors and wildlife.
Survivors include his wife, Laura Cordean-Daigle of Templeton; Son Colton Daigle-Dufault of Winchendon; daughter Paisley Rose Daigle, step daughter Lily Lancey and stepson Brad Scholfield of Templeton; a sister Melissa (Daigle) Allsobrooks and husband Patrick Allsobrooks of Templeton; Brother Dusten Daigle and Wife Brianna (Marston) Daigle of Richmond, NH; Grandfather Livain (Joe) Daigle of Gardner; stepsister Chelsea Robbins and stepbrother Seth Robbins from Bon-Aqua, TN. Also, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Ryan was pre-deceased by his grandparents, Doris Gray, Jeannine Daigle, Joan Truehart and Clyde Robbins.
There are no calling hours or services at this time due to the pandemic.
A celebration of Ryan's life will be celebrated at a later date and time to be announced.
Donations in Ryan's memory should be sent to the Mass Wildlife Field Headquarters, 1 Rabbit Hill Rd. Westborough, MA 01581.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, MA is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in the Athol Daily News on Apr. 13, 2020