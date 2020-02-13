|
|
Sally M. (Greuling) Canedy, 80, of Ball Street, died peacefully at home on Tuesday morning, February 11, 2020, just two days from her 81st birthday.
Born in Greenfield on February 13, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Paul Greuling Sr. and Ruth (Cummings) and grew up in Greenfield.
Sally was married to Russell Canedy, who predeceased her.
A homemaker, Sally loved to care for her children and especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed the ocean, particularly Hampton Beach, New Hampshire.
Sally is survived by her children, Heidi Saviski and Holly Matthews, both of Orange, and Sheila Matthews of Arizona; grandchildren, Ashley Savinski, Allen Matthews, Thomas Reddy, Tyler Matthews, Austin Matthews, Nevaeh Matthews and Destiny Matthews; a great grandson, Alexander Matthews; brothers, Paul Greuling Jr. of Maine and Louis Greuling of Massachusetts; several nephews and nieces; her life-long friend, Joan Rockwood of Greenfield; and her loving caregivers, Tina Pace, Michael Roberts and "adopted granddaughter" Cheyanne Adams.
Besides her parents and husband, Sally was predeceased by a brother, Warren Pervere (2017), and half sisters, Gloria Greuling (1985) and Janet Greuling (2019).
There are no calling hours.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Salvation Army, 107 Ridge Avenue, Athol.
Interment in South Cemetery, Orange, will be private.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Feb. 14, 2020