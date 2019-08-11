Home

Sally Q. Hartshorn

Sally Q. Hartshorn Obituary
Sally (Quincy) Hartshorn, 89, of Gardner, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Gardner

Rehabilitation Center after a short period of declining health. Sally was born in Boston on May

6, 1930, the only child of the late Knight and Ruth (Rockwood) Quincy. She grew up in

Lancaster, N.H., Ashburnham, and Melrose, and attended Melrose High School, graduating with

the Class of 1947. Sally went on to earn a degree from Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs,

N.Y. in 1951.

She was married to Stanford Hartshorn, Jr., in Ashburnham on April 12, 1952. They lived

their entire married life in Gardner. Stanford predeceased Sally in 2010.

Richly blessed with family and friends, Sally moved between social and civic engagements

with ease, regularly hosting and attending holiday celebrations and gatherings. She was a

volunteer for many years at Henry Heywood Hospital's day surgery desk, a former trustee and

clerk of Gardner's First Congregational Church, director of the Baldwinville Nursing Home, past

president of the Gardner College Club and Chowder Club,and the past treasurer of the Levi

Heywood Library. Sally also worked at Massachusetts General Hospital prior to her marriage

and for many years in the office of the family business, C.H. Hartshorn, Inc. of Gardner.

Sally was directly responsible for protecting almost 1,700 acres of forested, publicly-

accessible land in the region, earning a deserved reputation as a conservationist.

Sally had an affinity for golf, their house on Cape Cod, Lake Monomonac in Rindge, N.H., and

many vacations around the world with Stan and their special friends, Ray and Douglas-Ann

Bohman. They regularly played in Gardner Boat Club bridge tournaments, winning 12

championships. It was Sally's greatest pride to watch each of her children and grandchildren

grow up, earn an education, begin a career and family of their own, and return home to visit,

drink coffee, and share stories.

Sally leaves her sons, Stanford III and his wife, Susan, of Gardner; and Scott and his wife Tina

of Chelmsford; and daughters: Susan Dunbar and her husband, Bruce, of New Salem; Sharon

Nadeau of Stoneham; Sarah Arel and her husband, Andre, of Ashburnham; and Shelley Futter

and her husband, John, of Whately.

She also leaves 13 grandchildren: Gregory Dunbar of Los Angeles, Calif., and Cameron

Dunbar of New Salem; Molly (Hartshorn) Greenof Arlington, Va., Curtis Hartshorn of Medford

and Douglas Hartshorn of Somerville; Emily (Mahoney) Salazar of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Sawyer

Mahoney of Truckee, Calif.; William Nadeau of Boston and Thomas Nadeau of Stoneham;

Andrew Futter of Sunderland and Catherine Futter of Whately; and Stephanie and James

(Jake)Hartshorn of Chelmsford.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, August 14 from 4:00 to 7:00 at the Mack Family Funeral

Home, Lamoureux-Smith and Poliks Chapel, 105 Central Street, Gardner.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, August 15 at the First Congregational

Church of Gardner, 28 Green Street, with a reception to follow.

Interment will follow in Crystal Lake Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to the First Congregational Church, 105 Central

Street, Gardner or the Levi Heywood Memorial Library, 55 West Lynde Street, Gardner.

Mack Family Funeral Home of Gardner is directing the arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Aug. 12, 2019
