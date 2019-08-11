|
|
Sally (Quincy) Hartshorn, 89, of Gardner, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Gardner
Rehabilitation Center after a short period of declining health. Sally was born in Boston on May
6, 1930, the only child of the late Knight and Ruth (Rockwood) Quincy. She grew up in
Lancaster, N.H., Ashburnham, and Melrose, and attended Melrose High School, graduating with
the Class of 1947. Sally went on to earn a degree from Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs,
N.Y. in 1951.
She was married to Stanford Hartshorn, Jr., in Ashburnham on April 12, 1952. They lived
their entire married life in Gardner. Stanford predeceased Sally in 2010.
Richly blessed with family and friends, Sally moved between social and civic engagements
with ease, regularly hosting and attending holiday celebrations and gatherings. She was a
volunteer for many years at Henry Heywood Hospital's day surgery desk, a former trustee and
clerk of Gardner's First Congregational Church, director of the Baldwinville Nursing Home, past
president of the Gardner College Club and Chowder Club,and the past treasurer of the Levi
Heywood Library. Sally also worked at Massachusetts General Hospital prior to her marriage
and for many years in the office of the family business, C.H. Hartshorn, Inc. of Gardner.
Sally was directly responsible for protecting almost 1,700 acres of forested, publicly-
accessible land in the region, earning a deserved reputation as a conservationist.
Sally had an affinity for golf, their house on Cape Cod, Lake Monomonac in Rindge, N.H., and
many vacations around the world with Stan and their special friends, Ray and Douglas-Ann
Bohman. They regularly played in Gardner Boat Club bridge tournaments, winning 12
championships. It was Sally's greatest pride to watch each of her children and grandchildren
grow up, earn an education, begin a career and family of their own, and return home to visit,
drink coffee, and share stories.
Sally leaves her sons, Stanford III and his wife, Susan, of Gardner; and Scott and his wife Tina
of Chelmsford; and daughters: Susan Dunbar and her husband, Bruce, of New Salem; Sharon
Nadeau of Stoneham; Sarah Arel and her husband, Andre, of Ashburnham; and Shelley Futter
and her husband, John, of Whately.
She also leaves 13 grandchildren: Gregory Dunbar of Los Angeles, Calif., and Cameron
Dunbar of New Salem; Molly (Hartshorn) Greenof Arlington, Va., Curtis Hartshorn of Medford
and Douglas Hartshorn of Somerville; Emily (Mahoney) Salazar of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Sawyer
Mahoney of Truckee, Calif.; William Nadeau of Boston and Thomas Nadeau of Stoneham;
Andrew Futter of Sunderland and Catherine Futter of Whately; and Stephanie and James
(Jake)Hartshorn of Chelmsford.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, August 14 from 4:00 to 7:00 at the Mack Family Funeral
Home, Lamoureux-Smith and Poliks Chapel, 105 Central Street, Gardner.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, August 15 at the First Congregational
Church of Gardner, 28 Green Street, with a reception to follow.
Interment will follow in Crystal Lake Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to the First Congregational Church, 105 Central
Street, Gardner or the Levi Heywood Memorial Library, 55 West Lynde Street, Gardner.
Mack Family Funeral Home of Gardner is directing the arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Aug. 12, 2019