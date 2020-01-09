Home

Witty's Funeral Home
158 South Main Street
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 544-3160
Sandra M. (Renaud) Hardy

Sandra M. (Renaud) Hardy Obituary
Sandra M. (Renaud) Hardy, 69, of Linden Street, died on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Quabbin Valley Healthcare in Athol following an illness, with loved ones surrounding her.

Born in Clinton on September 22, 1950, she was a daughter of Harold and Ethel (Gibbons) Renaud went to the Raven Hill Academy in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and graduated from the Academy of the Assumption in Key Biscayne, Florida in 1968.

A wonderful mother who will be greatly missed, Sandra had worked 20 years as a case manager for Life Skills.

Besides spending time with her family, Sandra loved shopping and traveling, especially taking many cruises.

Sandra is survived by her children, Amy Seymour Bushay of Athol, Lisa Drew (Jeff) of Townsend, Matthew Seymour (Elizabeth) of Clinton, Tanya Hardy (Al Herr) of Gardner, James Hardy Jr. (Tiffani) and Steven Hardy (Danielle) of Orange; many grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and two sisters, Carol O'Rourke of Maine and Florida, and Elaine McCarthy of Connecticut and Florida.

A calling hour will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 5- 6 p.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.

A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, January 13th at Witty's Funeral Home in Orange.

Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.

You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Athol Daily News on Jan. 11, 2020
