|
|
Rhonda T (Coutu) Scott- Died Sunday September 22,2019 at the age of 67. Rhonda is survived by her husband of 49 years, Leonard Scott, her daughter Pamela (Scott) Davis and her husband Charles of MA; her son, Matthew Scott and his wife Nancy of MO; grandchildren Trevor and Brianna Wilder, Paige Imprescia, Maykala and Amya Scott; a great grandson Hunter ; a great granddaughter due any day; siblings Teddy, Karen, Steve,Dusty and Cindy,along with many other family and friends. Rhonda was predeceased by her granddaughter, Lorna in 1997.Throughout her life Rhonda enjoyed knitting, making afghans for each of her grandchildren, and sewing. She made many prom dresses, doll clothes for countless dolls and Barbies and even cat toys. She always had a puzzle in progress on the dinning room table, from 500 to 5,000 pieces, she enjoyed the challenge. Rhonda also had a green thumb and was extremely successful at growing beautiful house plants, a trait at least one of her grandchildren has inherited.There are no calling hours. A graveside service for Rhonda will be held on Saturday, October 12,2019 at 1PM in Glen Valley Cemetery, 446 Valley Road, Barre MA 01005. Pillsbury Funeral Home 96 S.Barre Rd. Barre is directing arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Sept. 28, 2019