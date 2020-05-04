Shawn E. Valley
Shawn E. Valley, 55, of Harvard Avenue, passed away unexpectedly on the morning of Friday, May 1, 2020.

Born in Athol on October 14, 1964, he was a son of Ruby (Littlewood) Stowell and Richard Valley Sr. (predeceased). He was the youngest of five children.

Shawn grew up in Athol where he attended and graduated from Athol High School.

He prepared taxes for over 30 years locally, and was very skilled and dedicated to all of his clients and friends.

Shawn loved sports, classic rock n roll, dancing, shooting pool, and most of all his family. In particular, he enjoyed the Rolling Stones, ACDC, and was a fan of all the New England sports teams.

He spent his free time socializing with everyone he loved, and was often the life of the party. When he was younger, he enjoyed Sunday morning softball and playing basketball with his children.

Shawn leaves behind his mother, Ruby Stowell ( Athol, MA); five children: Joshua Sanders (Garner, NC), Jennifer Sanders ( Fuquay-Varina, NC), Jessica Valley ( Fitchburg, MA), Jillian Valley (Milford, MA), and Jordan Valley (Orange, MA); four siblings, Julie Litchfield and her husband Mark (Athol, MA), Rick Valley (predeceased), Paul Rogers and Regina Hicks (both of Minnesota), six grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his fiance of five years, Rebecca Shufelt and her daughter Hannah Marshall (Athol, MA).

Due to the current circumstances, a celebration of life will be announced at a later time.

Donations in Shawn's memory can be made towards the unexpected funeral expenses to Witty's Funeral Home, memo- Shawn Valley, 158 South Main Street, orange, MA 01364.

Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.

You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM

Published in Athol Daily News on May 4, 2020.
