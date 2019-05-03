Sherrie L. Hayes, Age 44 from Orange, MA passed away peacefully on April 23, 2019 at UMASS Memorial-Health Alliance of Leominster, MA, to a long battle of cervical cancer. She was born April 14, 1975 in Gardner, MA to Donna L Heart and Earl L Cote. She has 3 siblings,Amy, Eddie, and John as well as 7 step sisters and 2 step brothers all who loved her dearly. She married John R Hayes in June of 2001. She shared 28 years of her life with and had 4 beautiful children, Shantel, John, Natasha, and Jordan, and 6 beautiful grandchildren, Amaya, Armani, Cabryn, Josiah, Jelani, and Carter. All whom she loved "to the Moon and Back." Something she always said to her children and grandchildren. She lived her life to the fullest and had many ups and downs in her life, but still always touched the hearts of many people. She attended Athol High School and enjoyed working as a CNA for many years. She loved caring for others. She was a very strong, outgoing woman and loved to spend her time with her children and grandchildren. As the loved ones she left behind grieve, we will be saying our last goodbyes the 11th of May, 2019 at the Salvation Army, 107 Ridge Ave., Athol, MA., from 12 pm to 3 pm. Published in the Athol Daily News on May 4, 2019