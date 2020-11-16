Shirley A. (Fisher) (Stowell) (Bergen) Demers, 88, died on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Quabbin Valley Health Care in Athol, MA with her family at her side.
She was born in Ware, MA on December 2, 1931 to William S. Fisher and Doris (Gates) (Fisher) MacDonald.
Shirley lived the first year of her life in North Dana, then grew up in Athol and Orange. She graduated from Orange High School in 1950. She married Roger L. Stowell in 1951 and was a homemaker, raising her family of four girls in Orange. While her daughters were still at home, she decided to fulfill a lifelong dream of becoming a nurse. She graduated from Gardner State Hospital School of Practical Nursing in 1972. She worked as an LPN at Athol Memorial Hospital for 10 years and for Dr. AK Schwartz, DPM in Enfield, CT for 15 years until her retirement.
Shirley married Alvin F. Bergen in 1981 and they lived in Enfield, CT until his death in 1992. She married Paul E. Demers in 1995 and they lived in Suffield, CT until his death in 1997. Shirley returned to Orange in 2013.
Shirley was a good mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, wife, sister, aunt, and friend. She was easy to like, quiet, and kind.
Shirley enjoyed traveling in Europe and many of the United States. She had an adventurous spirit and took a Windjammer cruise where she was a working crew member. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends, bowling, playing golf and Mahjong with her Connecticut friends, reading, knitting, Swedish weaving, and the Boston Red Sox. She especially enjoyed spending time at her camp on Lake Mattawa with her family and friends. She split her time between Orange and Suffield, CT, and enjoyed winters in Florida. She was a member of Saint Mary's Church in Orange and a former member of the Church of Saint Adalbert in Enfield, CT and Sacred Heart Church in Suffield, CT.
When times were difficult, she didn't complain. She would always say things have a way of working out. Let's hope that's true for the Red Sox.
Her family is grateful for the good life and good memories that she gave them. Now it is time for her to rest and reunite with those that she loved who have gone before her.
We love you Mom, Mammy, Memere.
Shirley is survived by her daughters Kathy Ledford (Richard) of Orange, Susan Smith of Erving, and Nancy Porcari (Michael) of Orange, stepdaughter Karen Canning (Mark) of Suffield, CT, and brother John A. MacDonald, Jr. and his wife Jacqueline of Orange.
She also leaves six grandchildren; Ian Ledford and Jessica Drake of Orange, Stephanie Smith (Seth) of Richmond, NH, Heather Sheperd (Tim) of Northfield, Abby and Megan Canning of Suffield, CT, and four great-grandchildren; Aiden and Kaia Drake, James Dimetres, and Avery Sheperd, and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Doris and John A. MacDonald, Sr., and her husbands, Shirley was predeceased by her daughter Lynn D. Stowell, a brother William S. Fisher and his wife Imogene, a stepsister Joyce Rawson, and grandson-in-law Brian Dimetres.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are no calling hours.
A private graveside service will be held in South Cemetery, Orange.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 in Shirley's name.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM