Shirley M. Hadfield, age 92, of Wilmington, died peacefully on March 27, 2019. Shirley was preceded in death by her loving husband John and beautiful granddaughter Elizabeth Hadfield.



Shirley is survived by her four children, Penelope Roche & husband Michael of Orange, MA, Pamela McDade & husband Norman of Andover, MA, James Hadfield & wife Patricia of Glastonbury, CT, and Patricia Campbell & husband Doctor John of Enterprise, AL. Shirley is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Jennifer and Jillian Roche; Melissa (McDade) McMahon; Rebecca, Jessica, and John Hadfield; Katelin (Campbell) Haver, Kristine (Campbell) Sawyer, Patrick and Matthew Campbell. Shirley also has two great-granddaughters, Audrey McMahon and Anna Haver and 3 great-grandsons, Jameson Campbell, William Sawyer and John Haver. Shirley is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



She was the daughter of the late John and Mildred (Brown) Shipley and the last of 7 siblings. Family & friends will gather for Visiting hours at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), Wilmington, on Saturday, March 30th from 10:00 - 12:00 a.m. Shirley's Funeral Services will be at 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Burial services will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington.



In lieu of flowers donations in Shirley's memory may be made to the Quabbin Valley Healthcare Activities Department, 821 Daniel Shays Highway, Athol, MA 01331.



Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com Published in the Athol Daily News on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary