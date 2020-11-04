1/
Simone Blanchard
1931 - 2020
Simone (Landry) Blanchard, 89, passed away at Athol Memorial Hospital on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was born in Quebec, Canada on June 13, 1931, daughter of the late Joseph and Georgiana Landry. Simone retired after working 25 years at L.S. Starrett, previously working for Thom McCann. She especially loved camping at Salisbury Beach and dancing. She leaves behind her husband of 61 years, Telesphore Blanchard. Funeral services will be private. Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Road, Orange is assisting with arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com

Published in Athol Daily News on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
