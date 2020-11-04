Simone (Landry) Blanchard, 89, passed away at Athol Memorial Hospital on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was born in Quebec, Canada on June 13, 1931, daughter of the late Joseph and Georgiana Landry. Simone retired after working 25 years at L.S. Starrett, previously working for Thom McCann. She especially loved camping at Salisbury Beach and dancing. She leaves behind her husband of 61 years, Telesphore Blanchard. Funeral services will be private. Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Road, Orange is assisting with arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com