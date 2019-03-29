|
|
Sophia Kim, 86, of Athol, Mass., passed away on March 27, 2019 at Baystate Medical center in Springfield.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m., April 20, 2019 at the Athol Congregational Church, 1225 Chestnut Street, Athol.
She leaves two children: Jack Kim and Nita Bates; son in law, Peter Bates; grandchildren, Isaac, Zoe and Emma Bates; sisters, Jung Hyun Chun, Heesook Jung and Hyunsook Lee.
She was predeceased by granddaughter, Madison Bates.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be to the Petersham Firefighter's Association, c/o Becky Legare, 140 North Main Street, Petersham, MA 01366.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Athol Daily News on Mar. 30, 2019