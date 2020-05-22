Sr. Jane Flamand
The sisters of the Assumption mourn the loss of Sr. Jane Flamand, formerly known as Sr. Jean-de-Notre Dame, who passed away peacefully after a brief illness on May 21, 2020 at Marie Esther Health Center in Marlborough, MA.

She was a native of Northbridge, MA, the daughter of Eva (Desmarais) Flamand and Joseph P. Flamand.

Sr. Jane entered the Congregation of the Sisters of the Assumption on January 29, 1948. Following her profession on August 15, 1950, she served in the ministry of education in parochial schools as a teacher in Glen Falls, NY, Meriden and Bristol, Ct, Everett, Southbridge, Lowell, Chicopee Falls and Salem, MA. She also served as a Guidance Counselor at Our Lady of the Valley School in Uxbridge, MA and as a Youth Specialist at Covenant House in NY City and LUK Crisis Center, Inc. in Fitchburg, MA, a ministry she treasured fondly in her heart.

Sr. Jane was predeceased by her brothers Edward, Charles, Norman and Joseph and her sister Solange Flamand who was a Sister of the Assumption.

A Memorial Service will be celebrated at a later date. The burial will be at East St. Cemetery in Petersham, MA.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com

Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange is assisting with arrangements.

Published in Athol Daily News on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Mack Family Funeral Homes
110 New Athol Rd
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 575-0575
