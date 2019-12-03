|
Stella A (Krol) Deleo of Athol died on December 2, 2019 at Applewood Home for Elders in Athol. She was born March 26, 1924 in Sunderland, MA to Steve and Stephania Krol. She grew up in a large, loving Polish family. Stella graduated as valedictorian from Deerfield High School in 1941. She was fluent in Polish and, over the years, commented that her dream job would have been as an interpreter at the United Nations. She met her future husband, Stanley Deleo and, after graduation, moved to Athol where she worked in the office at Starretts' . Stella and Stanley married on June 8, 1946. Together they started an upholstery business, then later, Deleo's Colonial House furniture store. During that time they welcomed their children Carol Sue and Stanley Jr. They later branched their business to include a number of factory stores in various MA towns. After Stanley's death in 1982, Stella was active in running the Gardner store.
Stella and Stan enjoyed traveling within the United States, numerous Caribbean islands, and Europe. Stella also traveled to Poland with her father, sister Stasia, and cousin. Stella was a fiercely independent woman who, in addition to traveling, enjoyed the Boston Red Sox, golf, reading, jigsaw puzzles, her grandchildren, and, especially in the past few years, crossword puzzles. She was active in her church, St. John's Episcopal, where she helped establish the Thrift Shop.
Stella was predeceased by her loving husband, Stanley Deleo, parents Steve and Stephania Krol, brother Thaddeus Krol, and sister Stasia Boyden.
Stella leaves her daughter, Carol (Deleo) Whitmore and her fiance James Van Wert of Athol, son Stanley Deleo Jr. and his wife Julie of Belchertown, grandson Anthony Jack Deleo , granddaughter Lilliana Sophia Deleo, a sister, Mary Blanchard of Athol, brothers, Alfred Krol of Longmeadow, Edwin Krol of Chicopee and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A funeral mass will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 am in St. John's Episcopal Church 15 Park Ave Athol. Burial will follow in Silver Lake Cemetery, Athol.
Calling hours will be held Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 2-4 pm at the Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home 110 New Athol Rd. Orange.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Stella's name to St. John's Episcopal Church 15 Park Ave Athol, MA 01331.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Dec. 4, 2019