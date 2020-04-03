|
|
Stella L. (Garfield)(Coleman) Fontaine, 77, of Packard Road, died at home on Thursday, April 2, 2020 following an illness, with loved ones at her side.
Born in Athol on April 16, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Loyal and Mabel (Denno) Garfield and grew up in Orange, graduating from Ralph C. Mahar Regional in 1960.
Stella was predeceased by her first husband, Leroy Coleman, and by her second husband, Charles "Pete" Fontaine.
Stella had worked at MBW in Orange for a number of years and previously had worked for the N.D. Cass Company, Baker School Specialty, Boston Filter and Harrington Manufacturing.
Stella loved having family get togethers as well as sightseeing drives in the country. She also loved her computer games.
Stella is survived by her children, Andrew J. Coleman of Orange, Timothy P. Coleman and his wife, Sonja, of Athol, Tina M. Lindhorse and her husband, Mike, of New Braintree, Terrance P. Coleman and his wife, Amber of Orange, Allen D. Coleman and his wife, Theresa, of Athol, and Laurie A. Coleman and her husband, Andrew, of Fitchburg; 29 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; a sister, Joan Gates and her husband, Norman, of Athol; a niece Rhonda; a step daughter, Crindia Fontaine of Athol.
There are no calling hours or services at this time.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in the Athol Daily News on Apr. 4, 2020