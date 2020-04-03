Home

POWERED BY

Services
Witty's Funeral Home
158 South Main Street
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 544-3160
Resources
More Obituaries for Stella Fontaine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stella L. (Garfield) (Coleman) Fontaine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stella L. (Garfield) (Coleman) Fontaine Obituary
Stella L. (Garfield)(Coleman) Fontaine, 77, of Packard Road, died at home on Thursday, April 2, 2020 following an illness, with loved ones at her side.

Born in Athol on April 16, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Loyal and Mabel (Denno) Garfield and grew up in Orange, graduating from Ralph C. Mahar Regional in 1960.

Stella was predeceased by her first husband, Leroy Coleman, and by her second husband, Charles "Pete" Fontaine.

Stella had worked at MBW in Orange for a number of years and previously had worked for the N.D. Cass Company, Baker School Specialty, Boston Filter and Harrington Manufacturing.

Stella loved having family get togethers as well as sightseeing drives in the country. She also loved her computer games.

Stella is survived by her children, Andrew J. Coleman of Orange, Timothy P. Coleman and his wife, Sonja, of Athol, Tina M. Lindhorse and her husband, Mike, of New Braintree, Terrance P. Coleman and his wife, Amber of Orange, Allen D. Coleman and his wife, Theresa, of Athol, and Laurie A. Coleman and her husband, Andrew, of Fitchburg; 29 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; a sister, Joan Gates and her husband, Norman, of Athol; a niece Rhonda; a step daughter, Crindia Fontaine of Athol.

There are no calling hours or services at this time.

Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.

You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in the Athol Daily News on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Witty's Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -