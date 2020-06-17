Susan A. (Carson) Moore, 70, gained her angel wings on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Charlene Manor in Greenfield. Susan was born January 31, 1950 in Dorchester; daughter of the late Michael and Sonia Carson. Susan was a member of the Elks and Friends of Vietnam Veterans. She was crafty; she loved to putchsky (any Jewish person will know what that means... for those of you that aren't, it means putter about), enjoyed cooking back in the day; loved her husband Gary Moore, her family, her friends, motorcycling and its causes, yes she was a motorcycle activist back in the day! In later years she turned Wiccan, and used to delight in explaining how it works and how she enjoyed working with candles and fragrances and how much she likened herself to being a good witch! She always rose to the challenge while battling Crohn's disease. She will be truly missed. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Gary T. Moore; step-son Gary Moore, II; daughter Jennifer Coffey; and grandson Jesse Coffey. There will be no services at this time. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.
Published in Athol Daily News on Jun. 17, 2020.