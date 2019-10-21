Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mack Family Funeral Homes
146 Main St
Athol, MA 01331
(978) 249-4139
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvain McGrath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvain "Frenchy" McGrath

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvain "Frenchy" McGrath Obituary
ATHOL- Sylvain "Frenchy" McGrath, 84, of Athol, died Saturday, October 19, in his home, after a long illness.

Sylvain was born December 10, 1934, in Tracadie, New Brunswick, son of the late J. Alexandre "Sandy" McGraw and the late Marie Rose "Bella" (Dignard) McGraw. He was a proud Union member of IUOE and enjoyed golfing, sail boating on Point a Bouleau and researching Acadian genealogy.

He leaves his wife of 54 years, Irene (Kaminsky) Robichaud McGrath, whom he married July 3, 1965, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Hudson, Quebec. He also leaves two sons, Glen Robichaud of Elizabeth City, NC and Eric-John McGrath of Athol; three daughters, Patricia Robichaud-Demarest of Murfreesboro, TN, Jane Robichaud-Gebo of Alva, FL, and Nancy McGrath of Athol; five grandchildren, Tony Robichaud, Haley McGrath, Ryan McGrath, Daniel McGrath, and Joseph Gebo; one great grandchild, Jack McGrath and a great granddaughter, Ciara, due to arrive Nov. 2, 2019; three sisters, Claudette Wilson of Nova Scotia, Toni Roy and Irene McGrath, both of New Brunswick; countless American and Canadian nieces and nephews.

Calling hours are Wednesday, October 23, from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. at Higgins-O'Connor Funeral Home, 146 Main St., Athol.

The funeral Mass will be held Thursday, October 24, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Francis Church, 101 Main St., Athol. Burial will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238 or by visiting themmrf.org.



To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvain's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mack Family Funeral Homes
Download Now