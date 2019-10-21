|
ATHOL- Sylvain "Frenchy" McGrath, 84, of Athol, died Saturday, October 19, in his home, after a long illness.
Sylvain was born December 10, 1934, in Tracadie, New Brunswick, son of the late J. Alexandre "Sandy" McGraw and the late Marie Rose "Bella" (Dignard) McGraw. He was a proud Union member of IUOE and enjoyed golfing, sail boating on Point a Bouleau and researching Acadian genealogy.
He leaves his wife of 54 years, Irene (Kaminsky) Robichaud McGrath, whom he married July 3, 1965, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Hudson, Quebec. He also leaves two sons, Glen Robichaud of Elizabeth City, NC and Eric-John McGrath of Athol; three daughters, Patricia Robichaud-Demarest of Murfreesboro, TN, Jane Robichaud-Gebo of Alva, FL, and Nancy McGrath of Athol; five grandchildren, Tony Robichaud, Haley McGrath, Ryan McGrath, Daniel McGrath, and Joseph Gebo; one great grandchild, Jack McGrath and a great granddaughter, Ciara, due to arrive Nov. 2, 2019; three sisters, Claudette Wilson of Nova Scotia, Toni Roy and Irene McGrath, both of New Brunswick; countless American and Canadian nieces and nephews.
Calling hours are Wednesday, October 23, from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. at Higgins-O'Connor Funeral Home, 146 Main St., Athol.
The funeral Mass will be held Thursday, October 24, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Francis Church, 101 Main St., Athol. Burial will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238 or by visiting themmrf.org.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Oct. 22, 2019