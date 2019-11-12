|
|
Taylor Ahlstrom O'Brien, aged 28, daughter of Lisa Ahlstrom and mother to Quinton Diaz, passed away on November 3 rd , after years of struggle with the disease of addiction. Taylor was a strong and loving woman who had many successes in her battle along the way. Her absence leaves a huge gap in our lives. She loved her son Quintion, as she often put it, "to the moon and back". Taylor cared more about other people's pain than her own, and friends often knew her to put her own concerns aside to help them. She took strength from writing in her journal, and loved listening to music. We are so grateful to have had her among us for 28 years. In addition to her mother Lisa and son Quintin and too many loving relatives and friends to name, Taylor leaves her brothers, Elijah Ahlstrom and Matthew O'Brien, fiance Scott Hagelberg, grandparents Ron Ahlstrom and Sue Charland, as well as uncles and aunts Brett and Eowyn Ahlstrom and Garret and Deb Ahlstrom. Services will be held at the First Congregational Parish, Unitarian Church in Petersham on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 am. For more information or to sign our online guest book please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com. Mack Family- Higgins O'Connor Funeral Home is directing arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Nov. 13, 2019