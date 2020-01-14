|
Thelma M. (Green) Holden, 102, died Monday, January 13, 2020 at Quabbin Valley Healthcare in Athol, surrounded by loved ones.
Born in Boscawen, New Hampshire on October 31, 1917, she was a daughter of Albert A. and Mildred (Cleveland) Green and grew up in New Hampshire, moving to Massachusetts in 1949.
On September 5, 1937, Thelma Married Harry Holden and enjoyed over 61 years together until his death on March 11, 1999.
Thelma had worked at the Orange Shoe Shop and then went to work as a receptionist in Dr. Ball's office.
Thelma loved doing things with her family as well as reading and painting. She played cards, sang and loved to draw. Thelma had spent winters traveling through Florida for years.
An active member of the First Universalist Church in Orange, she also belonged to the Unity Club, Emblem Club and took part in the Minstrel Shows.
Thelma is survived by her children, Harry K. Holden Jr. (Jane) of Groveland, Karen Truehart (Richard) of Athol, Keith Holden (Arlene) of Orange, Kay Holden of Athol, and Kerry-Lynn Grimes (Mark) of Orange; grandchildren, Kirsten, Erik, Gary, Scott, Lynn, Rachael, Heather, Matthew and Zachary; great grandchildren, Emily, Abby, Charlie, Elizabeth, Alexis, Madison, Sierra, Gabrielle, Dakota, Hope, Dustin, Kelsi, Karlee, and Jake; great grandchildren, Melody and Norah; many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a grandson, Ron Holden, and by her siblings, Leonard, Arnold, Kenneth, Burton, Alfred, Lucille, Marjorie and Pearl.
There are no calling hours.
Services and interment in South Cemetery, Orange, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gardner VNA, 34 Pearly Lane, Gardner, MA 01440.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Jan. 15, 2020