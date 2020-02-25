|
|
Thelma M. (Martin) Lamb, 94, of West Street, died early Monday morning, February 24, 2020 at Quabbin Valley Healthcare in Athol.
Born in Hardwick on May 16, 1925, she was a daughter of Alton S. and Eunice (Hall) Martin and graduated from Athol High School in 1944.
Thelma was married to Herbert Lamb on July 31, 1948 and he predeceased her.
A homemaker most of her life, Thelma did work briefly at the Woolworth Company as well as the L. S. Starrett Company.
In her younger years, Thelma enjoyed roller skating and swimming. She also loved to play bingo and was a sports fan, especially of the New England Patriots.
Thelma had assisted with Cub Scouts, Brownies, and Girl Scouts for several years.
Thelma is survived by her daughters, Donna Baranoski and her husband, Thomas, and Tina Balmos and her husband, Breck, all of Athol; grandchildren, Trudy, Jeremy, Megan, Herbert IV, and Walter; great grandchildren, Evelyn and Collin; a son, Herbert Lamb III and his wife, Sumnaw, of Kissessimee, Florida; as well as several nephews and nieces,
Besides her parents and husband, Thelma was predeceased by a granddaughter, Christine, as well as siblings, Frank Martin, Sherman Martin, Marion Sawin, Ethel Martin, Ruth Hills, Marjorie Martin and Florence Roach.
There are no calling hours.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11 a.m., at the East Street Cemetery, East Street, Petersham.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in the Athol Daily News on Feb. 27, 2020