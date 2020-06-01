Theresa A. (Joly) Allen born June 7, 1959 passed away on May 27, 2020 at the age of 60 after a year and a half battle with cancer.
Theresa was the daughter of the late Phyllis B. and Arthur E. Joly. She leaves behind her son Andrew J. Allen; sister Joan M. Joly; and brothers Arthur E. Joly and Thomas P. Joly.
Theresa graduated Athol High School in 1977 and was a member of the Simplex Minutemen Drum and Bugle Corps. Theresa served in the US ARMY as a Military Police officer from 1982 through 1985. She trained at Ft. McClellan Alabama after which she served several years in Mannheim Germany reaching the rank of Specialist. Theresa was a long-time employee of Hi-de Liners in Orange Massachusetts. She was an avid pool player and was heavily involved in the American Pool Players Association. For many years Terry was an active member of the Franco-American Club including serving a term as the president of the club.
A private funeral will be held with a celebration of Terry's life to be held at a later date.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com
Higgins O'Connor Funeral Home, 146 Main St., Athol is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Athol Daily News on Jun. 1, 2020.