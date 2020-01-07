|
Theresa "Terry" (Bouchard) Barber, a resident at Shrewsbury Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Shrewsbury, formerly of Orange, Massachusetts, is no longer with us. She died on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 85 years old, under hospice care. Terry's life ended peacefully, as she was surrounded by many of her loved ones.
Terry was born on December 1, 1934 in the town of Mexico, Maine to Henry and Josephine (Taupier) Bouchard. Her husband Merle R. Barber passed away in2014. She is survived by her 4 children, Linda Jarvi of Orange, Duane Barber and his wife Karen of Rutland, Dawn Sneade and her husband Richard of Grafton, and her youngest son, Merle Barber of Orange. She also leaves behind her sister Irene Wasserbeck of Ohio, brothers Larry Bouchard of Fitchburg and Norman Bouchard of Athol, 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brothers Roger, Robert, Jules, Roland and Armand as well as her sisters Jeanette and Deloris.
At a young age, Terry's family moved to Fitchburg, where she met her husband of 50 years, Merle. During their time together, Terry and Merle loved to share their passion for music and singing. Terry had a beautiful voice and was very well known as an award winning yodeler. During the 20 years Terry and Merle lived in Athol, Terry worked at Bill's Market, a quaint little corner store near their home. After moving on to their "forever home" in Orange, Terry dedicated her life to her children and grandchildren. She was an avid home decorator and excelled in decorating theirhome to compliment every season of the year.
Calling hours will be at Brandon Funeral home 305 Wanoosnoc Road, Fitchburg, on Wednesday, January 8, from 6:00pm - 8:00pm. The Funeral Mass will be held Thursday morning at St. Joseph's Catholic Church 49 Woodland Street, Fitchburg, at 10:00am. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The to help provide Alzheimer's care and supportresearch. The family would like to extend their most sincere gratitude to all of those involved with Terry's care at Shrewsbury Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. We cannot express with words how much your love and attention meant to her, as well as to us.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Jan. 7, 2020