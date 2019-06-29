Thomas John Reidy, Sr. ,82, of New Salem, passed on June 25, 2019, at his home, surrounded by loved ones. He was born November 1936 in Brooklyn, NY, the son of James E. and Anne C. (Donahue) Reidy.



Richly blessed with family, Tom leaves behind his wife of nearly 63 years, Hendra (Holman); five children, Karen Landry and her husband Robert, Susan Brahm and her husband Jeffrey, Kathleen Mahsem and her husband David, Thomas Reidy, Jr. and his wife Stacey, and Amy Haggerty and her husband Charles. He was 'grampy' to 17 grandchildren, as well as a growing number of great-grandchildren. He is survived by his sister, Kathleen Bourassa and her husband Edward, a sister-in-law, Edith Watson, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased in death by his sister, Anita DiNaro and his parents. Tom had a distinguished military career, having served in the United State Navy and the United States Coast Guard, after which he and Hendra retired to New Salem. Prior to his retirement in 1985, Tom attained the rank of Lieutenant (O-3). He was a Vietnam Veteran who served on numerous ships, with his last assignment being aboard the USCG Cutter Hamilton. After his military retirement Tom served for 23 years on the New Salem Fire Department, with 16 of those years as Chief, retiring in 2008. He continued to serve as Emergency Management Director until 2011.



Throughout his life, Tom was an avid fisherman and hunter, a voracious reader, and had a special place in his heart for his dogs. Tom and Hendra enjoyed traveling together, visiting their ever-growing family around the country and favorite foreign destinations. Loved and respected by many people, Tom will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the New Salem Fire Fighters Association or New Salem Public Library, both South Main Street, New Salem, MA 01355, would be appreciated.



Those we love don't go away,



They walk beside us every day,



Unseen, unheard, but always near,



Still loved, still missed and very dear.



