Thomas L. Haskins, 53, of East River Street, died peacefully at home on Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Born in Chicopee on November 20, 1966, he was a son of Brian and Carol (Hadley) Haskins and grew up in Orange, graduating from Ralph C. Mahar Regional with the Class of 1985. While at Mahar, Tom was a co-captain of the football team.
Tom later earned an Associate's Degree from Mount Wachusett Community College in Gardner in Liberal Arts.
Tom had worked as a Residential Counselor at Lake Grove School in Wendell for many years. He would help the "newbie" employees stay focused and think outside the box.
Tom never had a bad word about anyone or anything. He attended church and took his faith seriously, yet was open minded about it. He was full of knowledge and wisdom and always loved to talk about the mysteries of life and existence.
Always good for a laugh or much needed kind word, Tom will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Tom had a unique ability to comfort in any situation, whether people were angry or sad or anxious or just not okay in anyway.
An avid football fan, Tom had coached at Mahar and for the semi-pro team, WMass Machine.
Tom enjoyed sci-fi fantasy shows and books, including Star Wars. Tom was also a master story teller and the best Dungeon Master role player.
Tom is survived by his parents, Carol and Brian Haskins of Orange; his siblings, David Haskins and Christine Hill, both of Orange, and Joleen Melton of Las Vegas, NV; a niece, Alexis Hill; nephews, Isaiah Hill, Evan Hill and Nicholas Hill; many aunts, uncles and cousins; as well as many friends and his good friend and caregiver, Amanda Colon.
There are no calling hours and family will have private services.
Donations are suggested to St. Vincent De Paul, c/o St. Mary's Church, 19 Congress Street, Orange, MA 01364 to help feed those struggling in our community.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in the Athol Daily News on Apr. 15, 2020