Thomas P. Patient, 79, of Daniel Shays Highway, Riverbend Woods, died late Friday evening, November 22, 2019 at home following an illness, with loved ones by his side.
Born in Fitchburg on September 2, 1940, he was the son of the late Herman and Dorothy (Guay) Patient and grew up in Fitchburg.
Following school, Thomas served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Essex during the Cuban missile crisis, from June 19, 1959 until his honorable discharge on July 12, 1963.
On July 24, 1960, Thomas married Florence (Mazzerolle) and they have enjoyed 59 years of marriage.
Thomas was a truck driver for many years before retiring. He was also a bus driver for the E.H. Merrifield Bus Company in Athol for 20 years.
An avid outdoorsman, Thomas enjoy clay trap shooting and hunting and was very knowledgeable of guns. He was also a huge history buff and had a vast amount of information he shared about battle fields and wars.
A life time member of the Petersham Gun Club, Thomas was also a life time member of the Knights of Columbus and the National Rifle Association.
Thomas is survived by his loving wife, Florence Patient of Athol; a son, Steven Patient (Lisa) of Athol; daughters, Katherine Burnham (Larry) of Athol, Lisa Sheffield of Turners Falls, Gail Verheyen (Eddie) and Lori Frost (Charlie), all of Athol; eleven grandchildren; and fourteen great grandchildren.
There are no calling hours.
Funeral services will be private.
Interment will be in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon.
Donations in Thomas' memory can be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Nov. 26, 2019