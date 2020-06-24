Thomas S. Novak of Orange, formerly of Winchester, MA, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on June 23, 2020.
He leaves behind his loving wife of nearly 46 years, Roswitha; his son, Thomas Novak and his wife, Brigid, and their daughters Heidi and Teagan, of St. Petersburg, Florida; his daughter Tania Gauvin and her husband, Chris, and their son Felix, of Orange; his brothers, Paul of Florida, Martin and Steve of Ohio; and a sister, Elaine of Ohio.
He met his wife Roswitha of Austria through the Boston Friendship League shortly after moving to the Boston area to work for the MBTA. After his retirement, he worked 9 years at the Jenks Senior center.
They were married in 1974 and settled in Winchester (MA). In 2012, they built a house on a beautiful piece of land in North Orange, where he enjoyed gardening.
Tom was a civil war buff and enjoyed glass carving. He also loved his little dog "Otto".
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, P.O. Box 160, Hatfield, MA 01038 or to the Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Athol Daily News on Jun. 24, 2020.