Timothy F. Aguda, 65, of North Main Street, died unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 after being stricken ill.
Born in Athol on February 5, 1954, he was a son of the late John A. and M. Almira (Fearigo) Aguda and grew up in Orange, graduating from Ralph C. Mahar Regional School in 1972.
Tim did one year at Avon Old Farms Preparatory School. Tim also attended the University of Massachusetts- Amherst.
In May of 1974, Tim married Margaret (Swan) and they celebrated 45 years of marriage this past May.
Employed by the Rodney Hunt Company in Orange for 44 years before they closed, then he later worked at Whipps, Inc. for a a year and a half.
Very athletic and sports oriented, Tim enjoyed hiking, kayaking, playing and watching sports, going to the ocean, road trips and going to California.
Tim had been a member of the Senator Boosters and was inducted into the Mahar Hall of Fame.
Survivors include his loving wife, Margaret Aguda, of New Salem; a son, Jason Aguda (Ailien) of Los Angeles, CA; a daughter, Kelly Aguda (Michael Yan) of Los Angeles, CA; grandchildren, James Aguda-Yan and Samantha Aguda-Yan; his siblings, Leanne Stone (Rocky) of Orange, Michael Aguda (Maryann) of Monson, Daniel Aguda (Fran) of Westfield, Kathleen Nagle (Michael) of Holden, Anthony Aguda (Micky Boisvert) and Patrice Aguda-Brown (Chris) of Keene, NH; many nephews, nieces, cousins, in-law's and friends.
Tim was predeceased by his father in 1999 and by his mother in 2016.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.
There will be another calling hour on Thursday morning, December 19th from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Witty's Funeral Home in Orange.
Interment will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Orange Scholarship Foundation, memo- Timothy Aguda, P.O. Box 298, Orange, MA 01364-0298
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Dec. 16, 2019