Violet J. (Knowles) Bonneau, 74, of Holtshire Road, died early Saturday morning, February 1, 2020 at home following an illness, surrounded by her family.
Born in Springfield on July 28, 1945, she was a daughter of Charlotte N. Knowles.
Violet was married to Edward O. Bonneau on November 7, 1963, and they have enjoyed 44 years together until his death on September 13, 2007.
Violet was a machine operator at the Slencil Company in Orange.
Always one to help others, Violet put her heart into all she did.
Violet loved horses, fishing, going to tag sales, as well as attending church suppers with family and friends.
Survivors include her daughters, Doreen Bonneau of Athol and Sandra Pelletier, and her husband, Roy, of Athol; seven grandchildren, Vicki Figueroa, Alex Cancel, Manuel Cancel, Cynthia Cancel, Roy Pelletier, Christina Pelletier, and Jennifer Pelletier; great grandchildren, Alexis Figueroa, Milo Figueroa, Kaylee Howard, Hazel Pelletier, Ricky Cruz, Robin Cruz, Romeo Pelletier and Rylan Pelletier.
Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Arnold Edward Bonneau in 1982.
There are no calling hours or services as Violet had made in her pre-arrangements.
Interment will be private in Holtshire Cemetery, Orange.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Feb. 3, 2020