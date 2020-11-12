1/1
Virginia Mary Taylor
ATHOL - Virginia Mary (Vaidulas) Taylor, 78, of Athol, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at home surrounded by her family, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Virginia was born in Hubbardston on July 11, 1942 to the late Peter Vaidulas and the late Charlotte F. (Bullock) Vaidulas. She graduated from Athol High School with the Class of 1960. She was raised as a Catholic and was very family oriented. She was a caring and loving person and a very hard worker.

She worked as a receptionist for Castine Movers and Dr. Chi's office in Athol and Heywood-Wakefield in Gardner. She loved tropical vacations, picking blueberries from her own bushes, planting flowers, lunches with friends and cooking for family.

Virginia is survived by her son: Robert Taylor of Gardner, daughter: Karen Taylor of Athol; two brothers: Kenneth Vaidulas of Athol, Larry Vaidulas of Athol; several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Virginia was predeceased by her brother Peter Vaidulas.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in the Higgins O'Connor Chapel, 146 Main St., Athol. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Cemetery, Templeton.

A Calling Hour will be held Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Virginia's name may be made to Care Central VNA & Hospice, 34 Pearly Lane, Gardner, MA 01440 or to the Athol Salvation Army, 107 Ridge Ave., Athol, MA 01331

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.

Mack Family Funeral Homes, Higgins O'Connor Chapel, 146 Main St., Athol is assisting with arrangements.

Published in Athol Daily News on Nov. 12, 2020.
November 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Scott Hebert & Staff of the Lamoureux Fletcher Community Funeral Home
